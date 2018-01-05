The best foundations - tried and tested

The best foundations - tried and tested

The best foundations - tried and tested Finding the



You obviously want the best your money can buy.



Whether you're after dewy skin, a matt finish, flawless cover or



Check out soFeminine's best star ratings for foundations from £1.99 to £40+. What's worth your money and what's not. Plus we've stripped (our faces that is) to show you just how good these products perform.



Check out our best foundations - tried and tested reviews...



Finding the best foundations is no easy task. Depending on your skin type, your budget and your own preferences, there's a lot weighing on getting the beauty balance just right.You obviously want the best your money can buy. Foundation is, after all, the cornerstone of your make up routine and getting it wrong isn't an option.Whether you're after dewy skin, a matt finish, flawless cover or mineral make up we've tried and tested bag full's of what could be the best foundations to bring you our honest opinions.Check out soFeminine's best star ratings for foundations from £1.99 to £40+. What's worth your money and what's not. Plus we've stripped (our faces that is) to show you just how good these products perform.Check out our best foundations - tried and tested reviews...