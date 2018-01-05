Guerlain - Lingerie de Peau

Guerlain Lingerie de Peau



Lingerie de Peau says it will 'glide on like a fine silk stocking' and whilst no stockings I've worn have felt like a



The coverage it gave was also impressive. My blemishes were hidden completely and I found Lingerie de Peau evened out my skin nicely, leaving me ready for phase two of my



Lingerie De Peau uses a Bio Fusion micro mesh (which means fibres of silk and linen). These fibres bond with the skin so the foundation can give long lasting coverage. So, if you're looking for durability then Lingerie de Peau really stands out.



My skin felt refreshed after applying the foundation and the non sticky formulation made my skin look and feel radiant. The silky, semi matte finish of Lingerie de Peau looked natural and light and whilst I don't think 'sexy' is the right word, I definitely felt confident in my own 'lingerie' clad skin.



Overall rating:







Guerlain Lingerie de Peau - £35.50

Available from House of Fraser





