>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
The best foundations - tried and tested
  
Guerlain - Lingerie de Peau

Guerlain - Lingerie de Peau


- Guerlain - Lingerie de Peau
Guerlain Lingerie de Peau

Lingerie de Peau is a little bit special and a little bit sexy. The luxury French House of Guerlain liken it to "the softness of silk sheets, or the caress of a negligee." Subtle but sexy is their message here, but how did it perform?

Lingerie de Peau says it will 'glide on like a fine silk stocking' and whilst no stockings I've worn have felt like a foundation, it did seem to glide on nonetheless.

The coverage it gave was also impressive. My blemishes were hidden completely and I found Lingerie de Peau evened out my skin nicely, leaving me ready for phase two of my make up routine.

Lingerie De Peau uses a Bio Fusion micro mesh (which means fibres of silk and linen). These fibres bond with the skin so the foundation can give long lasting coverage. So, if you're looking for durability then Lingerie de Peau really stands out.

My skin felt refreshed after applying the foundation and the non sticky formulation made my skin look and feel radiant. The silky, semi matte finish of Lingerie de Peau looked natural and light and whilst I don't think 'sexy' is the right word, I definitely felt confident in my own 'lingerie' clad skin.

Overall rating:



Guerlain Lingerie de Peau - £35.50
Available from House of Fraser




04/02/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         