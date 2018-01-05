Airbase foundation

Overall rating:







Airbase Foundation - from £29.95 for foundation colours and £126 for the airbrush

Or from £385 for the professional package + training

Available from Airbase Make Up











Airbase is the foundation of choice for the digital age. Since the HD revolution, stars are having to resort to more natural looking make-up as brush strokes, powders and creams all show up on HD film.Airbase is real life airbrushing. Tiny amounts skin tone colours are added to the airbrush and mixed to create the perfect shade for your skin.You then apply by making small sweeping motions with the airbrush, essentially spraying your face with your chosen pigments.The coverage can be as full or as light as you like and you can even add pink tones to add airbrushed blush to finish the look.For darker areas around the eyes and nose, you can even go a shade lighter to hide shadows. You don't need to be professional to master this but I can imagine it taking several attempts to get comfortable with.You'll need a primer before you apply airbase as it can be quite drying. Even with the primer my skin felt taught and dry after the Airbase was applied. I'd just come in from the cold which had naturally dried out my skin anyway but it felt as if all the natural oils in my skin had been sucked out.I loved the look of airbase. My skin seemed fresh and naturally blemish free and the coverage was looked light and not overly made-up.The coverage is great, it lasts well and stays in place but it's too much of a palaver to do every day and if you're skin isn't in prime condition it can feel very drying and heavy - even though it still looks light and natural!Our verdict - amazing for a wedding or special occasion.