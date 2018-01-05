>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
The best foundations - tried and tested
  
Airbase foundation

Airbase foundation


Airbase Foundation

Airbase is the foundation of choice for the digital age. Since the HD revolution, stars are having to resort to more natural looking make-up as brush strokes, powders and creams all show up on HD film.

Airbase is real life airbrushing. Tiny amounts skin tone colours are added to the airbrush and mixed to create the perfect shade for your skin.

You then apply by making small sweeping motions with the airbrush, essentially spraying your face with your chosen pigments.

The coverage can be as full or as light as you like and you can even add pink tones to add airbrushed blush to finish the look.

For darker areas around the eyes and nose, you can even go a shade lighter to hide shadows. You don't need to be professional to master this but I can imagine it taking several attempts to get comfortable with.

You'll need a primer before you apply airbase as it can be quite drying. Even with the primer my skin felt taught and dry after the Airbase was applied. I'd just come in from the cold which had naturally dried out my skin anyway but it felt as if all the natural oils in my skin had been sucked out.

I loved the look of airbase. My skin seemed fresh and naturally blemish free and the coverage was looked light and not overly made-up.

The coverage is great, it lasts well and stays in place but it's too much of a palaver to do every day and if you're skin isn't in prime condition it can feel very drying and heavy - even though it still looks light and natural!

Our verdict - amazing for a wedding or special occasion.

Overall rating:
- Airbase foundation



Airbase Foundation - from £29.95 for foundation colours and £126 for the airbrush
Or from £385 for the professional package + training
Available from Airbase Make Up






04/02/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
The most beautiful villages in EuropeCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         