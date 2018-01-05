Lancome - Teint Miracle

Lancôme Teint Miracle I'm a bit of a



It's a lot thinner than you'd expect but then a little goes a long way. I imagine a pot of this would last you a long time.



It has a lovely light feeling but provides excellent coverage - it hid all my imperfections but still looked natural.



I loved how easily the formula glides on and blends with my natural skin tone. It also seems to have incredibly good staying power.



I can't really fault this product. For me it's a



Lancôme Teint Miracle liquid foundation - £26

