Lancome - Teint Miracle
Lancôme Teint Miracle

I'm a bit of a Lancome addict. When it comes to make-up I usually think they can do no wrong, so I was excited about trying Lancome Teint Miracle.

It's a lot thinner than you'd expect but then a little goes a long way. I imagine a pot of this would last you a long time.

It has a lovely light feeling but provides excellent coverage - it hid all my imperfections but still looked natural.

I loved how easily the formula glides on and blends with my natural skin tone. It also seems to have incredibly good staying power. Lancome Teint Miracle stayed put on my skin and resisted my attempts to rub it off. I'd feel very secure using this for a fabulous night out or for an all day event.

I can't really fault this product. For me it's a foundation must have, it prepares the skin for the rest of your make-up perfectly and stays on even without primer. Amazing!

Lancôme Teint Miracle liquid foundation - £26
Debenhams / House of Fraser



04/02/2011
