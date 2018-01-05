Bare Escentuals
bareMinerals MATTE Foundation
The petite pots of bareMinerals foundation
are perfect for combination skin. Packaged in a new, innovative Click, Lock, Go™ Sifter, there will be no spills or leaks just easy application.
bareMinerals SPF 15 foundation
is designed to absorb oil and eliminate shine producing a natural matte finish that stays on all day, without drying your skin.
This 100% pure foundation
made from crushed minerals from the earth was instantly smooth when I applied. The powder buffs on like silk, feels fresh and left a natural even finish covering those pesky blemishes.
The key ingredient, RareMinerals Activesoil Complex, is clinically proven to improve the appearance of your skin; and seems to do just the job.
Research by bareMinerals found that 87% of women saw minimized pores and 86% experienced improved skin clarity with continued use.
I was impressed with how it did not even feel like I was wearing make-up. It's a flawless foundation, great for enhancing unhealthy skin and being shine-free.
bareMinerals SPF Matte Foundation - £25.00
Available at Debenhams