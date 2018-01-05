- Bobbi Brown - Luminous moisturising foundation

The best foundations - tried and tested

Bobbi Brown Luminous Moisturizing Foundation - £19

If you are looking for a foundation that radiates your skin with an even glow, look no further. Bobbi Brown 's Luminous Moisturizing Foundation what is it says on the tin.The liquid is not just a base but includes skincare benefits too. Containing a natural skin firming Hexapeptide and Milk Thistle Extract,refreshed and renewed.Bobbi Brown is great because there are various shades available from very fair to darker skin tones. I find it difficult to match my tone to foundation yet this base is almost skin-like.Best when applied with a brush.