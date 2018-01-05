- Bobbi Brown - Luminous moisturising foundation

>
If you are looking for a foundation that radiates your skin with an even glow, look no further. Bobbi Brown's Luminous Moisturizing Foundation what is it says on the tin.

The liquid is not just a base but includes skincare benefits too. Containing a natural skin firming Hexapeptide and Milk Thistle Extract, it helps to keep skin feeling refreshed and renewed.

The instant glow that was created suggests the moisturising properties really work, the rest of the soFeminine team commented that my skin looked luminous.

The great coverage makes you look fresh, dewy and polished. This foundation would work well for mature and dry skin because of the anti-ageing features and moisturising ingredients.

Bobbi Brown is great because there are various shades available from very fair to darker skin tones. I find it difficult to match my tone to foundation yet this base is almost skin-like.

Best when applied with a brush.

Bobbi Brown Luminous Moisturizing Foundation - £19
Available from John Lewis



04/02/2011
