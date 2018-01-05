>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
The best foundations - tried and tested
  
MAC - Studio Tech

MAC - Studio Tech


- MAC - Studio Tech
MAC Studio Tech foundation

You can always trust MAC to provide a great base; their Studio Tech cream foundation comes in the usual compact style with a sponge for application.

It is a "tri-system blend of water, emollients and powder." Basically the right blend of liquid and powder that provides a flawless finish.

Studio Tech has a thick and creamy texture, I found that it has to be blended in properly to avoid feeling heavy. Mix with a slightly wet brush rather than the sponge provided to achieve a lighter appearance.

To cover bad blemishes this foundation is a good choice, the coverage is medium to full depending on how you want to wear it and it can last all day. Good on all skin types.

Overall rating:


MAC Studio Tech Foundation - £23.00
Available from MAC Cosmetics



04/02/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for FebruaryCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         