MAC - Studio Tech
MAC Studio Tech foundation
You can always trust MAC
to provide a great base; their Studio Tech cream foundation
comes in the usual compact style with a sponge for application.
It is a "tri-system blend of water, emollients and powder." Basically the right blend of liquid and powder that provides a flawless finish.
Studio Tech has a thick and creamy texture, I found that it has to be blended in properly to avoid feeling heavy. Mix with a slightly wet brush rather than the sponge provided to achieve a lighter appearance.
To cover bad blemishes this foundation
is a good choice, the coverage is medium to full depending on how you want to wear it and it can last all day. Good on all skin types.
Overall rating:
MAC Studio Tech Foundation - £23.00
Available from MAC Cosmetics