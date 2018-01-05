Dior - Capture Totale

Overall rating:





Capture Totale Radiance Restoring Serum Foundation 30ml - £62.

Available from www.dior.com









Dior Capture Totale is one of the best all rounders. Complete with SPF 15 to protect the skin from sun damage, advanced anti aging technology and Light Booster™ pigments that give your skin natural looking radiance.The formula is supple and light and gives such great coverage that you won't even need concealer. Under-eye shadows are eliminated and blemishes will vanish at its touch.Enriched with stem cell technology this foundation helps to restore plumpness, evenness and translucency to the skin giving you a flawless, youthful finish.Just one drop is all you need and it will blend beautifully, working with your skin tone. Better yet the flawless skin it gives you will last all day. We were so enamoured with this one we want to shout about it from the rooftops!