Estee Lauder - Double Wear foundation

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation



I don't know about you but I like to scrape every last drop of foundation out of my bottle/tub before I go and get a new one. These small inaccessible glass bottles make that sort of economy impossible.



I'm also at a bit of a loss as to how I get it out of the bottle and onto my finger tips (I'm not a huge fan of brush or sponge application) without using too much or making a mess. The consistency is a little runny but I manage to get it from bottle to face without incident in the end.



The foundation itself feels amazing on. It glides beautifully over my skin and covers everything in a satin sheen of base. A little goes a long way. I wonder if I've overdone it as, if anything, the coverage is almost too good and I look a little unnaturally perfect.



It gets better. The product isn't called "stay-in-place" for nothing. It's practically welded to my skin and doesn't rub off on anything. You'd expect something so clingy to feel suffocating yet it feels gloriously hydrating and light. I'm shocked to find that such comprehensive coverage is so breathable and fresh feeling.



If it wasn't for the rubbish bottle, I would have given this 5 stars.



Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation - £25.50

Debenhams / House of Fraser / Boots





