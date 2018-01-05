Becca - Luminous skin



Overall rating:





Becca Luminous Skin 50ml - £33.00

www.beccacosmetics.com



BECCA's Luminous Skin Foundation promised to deliver a sheer base that gives barely there colour with a fresh finish.And that's exactly what it does.Immediately after application it gave luminous, dewy skin that looked sheer and felt comfortable.The feather light consistency was easy to blend and gave a natural finish. In effect it's cheating - your skin will look perfect - but no one will know you're wearing Foundation BECCA promote natural beauty , as Rebecca Morrice Williams, the company's founder says, "BECCA is about creating a natural, flawless look. It’s really about skin looking amazing - everything else is secondary.”With this in mind, they've got it bang on. This liquid Foundation felt breathable and hid imperfections effortlessly without the 'mask' look that lets down many a beauty junkie.Whilst you will still need a concealer for dark shadows and stubborn blemishes, this one impressed with its natural look and dewy radiance.