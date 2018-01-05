>
The best foundations - tried and tested
  
Becca's Luminous Skin Liquid Foundation
BECCA's Luminous Skin Foundation promised to deliver a sheer base that gives barely there colour with a fresh finish.

And that's exactly what it does.

Immediately after application it gave luminous, dewy skin that looked sheer and felt comfortable.

The feather light consistency was easy to blend and gave a natural finish. In effect it's cheating - your skin will look perfect - but no one will know you're wearing Foundation.

BECCA promote natural beauty, as Rebecca Morrice Williams, the company's founder says, "BECCA is about creating a natural, flawless look. It’s really about skin looking amazing - everything else is secondary.”

With this in mind, they've got it bang on. This liquid Foundation felt breathable and hid imperfections effortlessly without the 'mask' look that lets down many a beauty junkie.

Whilst you will still need a concealer for dark shadows and stubborn blemishes, this one impressed with its natural look and dewy radiance.

Becca Luminous Skin 50ml - £33.00
www.beccacosmetics.com



04/02/2011
