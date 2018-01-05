>
Make-up Techniques
The best foundations - tried and tested
  
Barbara Daly

Barbara Daly


- Barbara Daly
Barbara Daly Face Lift Foundation

Inspired by the popular Daly 'Face Lift' moisturiser Barbara Daly Face lift Foundation has become a cult buy for beauty fans.

Used at previous London Fashion Week shows this foundation promises to even out your complexion and give a luminous appearance to your face.

I found this has quite a thick base so is probably better used with an accompanying pre-foundation preparation 'Face Lift' or blend with a tiny amount of moisturiser so it can glide over you face when applied.

The mousse-like foundation contains anti-aging moisturising cream SPF 10 that will give dull and tired skin and instant 'lift'.

At an affordable price this makes a great quick pick-me-up if you have run out of your essential base.

"This is the perfect way to begin your daily make-up routine, giving skin a luminous glow to make you look refreshed and flawless. It is great worn alone or under make-up." - Barbara Daly.

Overall rating:


Barbara Daly Face Lift Foundation - £4.99
Available from Tesco



04/02/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 


