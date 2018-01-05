Barbara Daly
Barbara Daly Face Lift Foundation
Inspired by the popular Daly 'Face Lift
' moisturiser
Barbara Daly Face lift Foundation
has become a cult buy for beauty
fans.
Used at previous London Fashion
Week shows this foundation promises to even out your complexion and give a luminous appearance to your face.
I found this has quite a thick base so is probably better used with an accompanying pre-foundation preparation 'Face Lift' or blend with a tiny amount of moisturiser so it can glide over you face when applied.
The mousse-like foundation contains anti-aging moisturising
cream SPF 10 that will give dull and tired skin and instant 'lift'.
At an affordable price this makes a great quick pick-me-up if you have run out of your essential base.
"This is the perfect way to begin your daily make-up routine, giving skin a luminous glow to make you look refreshed and flawless. It is great worn alone or under make-up." - Barbara Daly.
Barbara Daly Face Lift Foundation - £4.99
Available from Tesco