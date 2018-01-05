>
Make-up Techniques
ELF Mineral Foundation

Eyes Lips Face specialise in mineral foundations that are affordable and kind to your skin.

The first thing I noticed about their mineral foundation was that it didn't come with a sponge or a brush which would have made things a lot easier.

Whilst application without a brush or a sponge is not advisable, once applied correctly ELF's mineral foundation does a champion job at blending with your skin colour effortlessly to give a very natural look.

The matte finish this gave is perfect for oily skinned lovelies but for those who have dry skin my personal preference is for a hydrating liquid foundation.

Nevertheless, ELF's foundation is feather light on the skin and definitely gives your complexion a brighter glow. The SPF 15 will protect against UV rays and being made with zero parabens, preservatives or chemical dyes, putting this on your skin does feel like your good beauty deed of the day.

Don't expect it to last through to evening - you'll need to top it up at the end of the day. That said, for bargain beauty ELF as ever can't be beat.

Elf Mineral Foundation £3.50
Available from EyesLipsFace.co.uk



04/02/2011
