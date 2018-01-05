- Estee Lauder - Nutritious foundation

>
Make-up Techniques
The best foundations - tried and tested
  
Estée Lauder Nutritious Vita Mineral Foundation

Enriched with vitamins C and E, and plenty of minerals (iron, potassium and magnesium), Estée Lauder's Nutritious Vita Mineral Foundation is full of skin loving ingredients.

The advanced formulation helps to protect the skin against UVA and UVB rays, as well as other environmental damage from pollution and harsh weather. And don't we all love a Foundation that does extras?

First off, the straightforward packaging was a joy to use - simply squeeze what you need and apply in a jiffy. Easy to blend and not too gloopy, this Foundation blended well when applied with fingertips and felt weightless on the skin. However, just after applying it felt tacky to the touch and took a while to dry.

I would recommend getting dressed before you do your make up, to minimise Foundation smudge marks on collars. Once dry however, Estée Lauder Nutritious Foundation stays put and gives excellent cover that looks fresh and natural.

It hides all imperfections and is full of vitamin goodness too.

Overall rating:


Estée Lauder Nutritious Mineral Liquid Foundation SPF 15 - £25.00
Available from Debenhams



04/02/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Latest… 05/01/2018
