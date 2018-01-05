>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
The best foundations - tried and tested
  
2 True foundation

2 True foundation


- 2 True foundation
2true Smooth Matte Foundation

2true is a budget beauty range and normally I'm all for cost saving but when it comes to foundation it really is a case of 'you get what you pay for'.

However, if you do have a limited budget for foundations then you could do a lot worse than 2true Smooth Matte foundation,

The bad news is that it's gloopy but still somehow thin. And you have to work to get it to lie smooth on your skin as it slides about never really settling.

But the good news is that the squeezy tube it easy to use and once it's on, it's not going anywhere. With a bit of effort you can get a great result with this stuff. It doesn't rub off and it really does mattify. I have to admit I prefer a more dewy effect than this but I imagine this would hold up to oily complexions pretty well.

With a little layering you can even build up quite an even coverage but it's bit like painting, you have to wait for it to dry before you apply the next coat to get an even finish.

Yes, it's pretty drying but if you're skin is combination, t-zone oily or just a bit problematic then 2true would be a good choice.

Personally I wouldn't use this everyday but I'd be tempted to keep this in my handbag on hot days for emergency top ups - it's only £1.99 after all! Budget beauty queens will love it.

Overall rating:



2true Smooth Matte foundation - £1.99
Superdrug



04/02/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         