- 2 True foundation

2true Smooth Matte Foundation 2true is a budget beauty range and normally I'm all for cost saving but when it comes to foundation it really is a case of 'you get what you pay for'.However, if you do have a limited budget for foundations then you could do a lot worse than 2true Smooth Matte foundation The bad news is that it's gloopy but still somehow thin. And you have to work to get it to lie smooth on your skin as it slides about never really settling.But the good news is that the squeezy tube it easy to use and once it's on, it's not going anywhere. With a bit of effort you can get a great result with this stuff. It doesn't rub off and it really does mattify. I have to admit I prefer a more dewy effect than this but I imagine this would hold up to oily complexions pretty well.With a little layering you can even build up quite an even coverage but it's bit like painting, you have to wait for it to dry before you apply the next coat to get an even finish.Yes, it's pretty drying but if you're skin is combination, t-zone oily or just a bit problematic then 2true would be a good choice.Personally I wouldn't use this everyday but I'd be tempted to keep this in my handbag on hot days for emergency top ups - it's only £1.99 after all! Budget beauty queens will love it.