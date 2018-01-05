|
The best foundations - tried and tested
Perricone No Foundation Foundation
The bottle is pretty gorgeous too. It almost has a vintage/Victorian medicinal quality.
Apparently it's an anti-aging translucent finishing product rather than a foundation and aims to keep skin looking like skin rather than like a mask.
I prefer quite a lot of coverage so at first I was a bit disappointed with Perricone. It behaves a bit like a tinted moisturiser. You can tell it's doing something good for your skin but it doesn't really look like make up.
I suppose that's the point really, and I have to say I was surprised to see how my skin looked in the photograph. I felt a lot shinier than this.
On the plus side, it's very easy to apply, feels light and moisturising as you apply, has SPF 30 (which I love because that's the minimum sun protection you should wear every day) and is actually non-chemical.
The thing I didn't like about it is that after application my skin felt clammy like I'd left a serum mask on. And that feeling didn't go away. It was like it never dried.
I've no doubt this is a wonder product and for make-up shy and nature loving girls who take a more holistic approach to beauty it's perfect but for me it just wasn't enough coverage.
It's also ridiculously priced and the clammy-to-the-touch after feeling put me off.
Overall rating:
Perricone No Foundation Foundation - £45
Perriconemd
Ursula Dewey
04/02/2011
