>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
The best foundations - tried and tested
  
Perricone No Foundation Foundation

Perricone No Foundation Foundation


- Perricone No Foundation Foundation
Perricone No Foundation Foundation

By far the best thing about Perricone No Foundation Foundation is the smell. It's so lovely and fresh, imagine a foundation that's healthy and good for you - that's what this smells of. I couldn't wait to try this one!

The bottle is pretty gorgeous too. It almost has a vintage/Victorian medicinal quality.

Apparently it's an anti-aging translucent finishing product rather than a foundation and aims to keep skin looking like skin rather than like a mask.

I prefer quite a lot of coverage so at first I was a bit disappointed with Perricone. It behaves a bit like a tinted moisturiser. You can tell it's doing something good for your skin but it doesn't really look like make up.

I suppose that's the point really, and I have to say I was surprised to see how my skin looked in the photograph. I felt a lot shinier than this.

On the plus side, it's very easy to apply, feels light and moisturising as you apply, has SPF 30 (which I love because that's the minimum sun protection you should wear every day) and is actually non-chemical.

The thing I didn't like about it is that after application my skin felt clammy like I'd left a serum mask on. And that feeling didn't go away. It was like it never dried.

I've no doubt this is a wonder product and for make-up shy and nature loving girls who take a more holistic approach to beauty it's perfect but for me it just wasn't enough coverage.

It's also ridiculously priced and the clammy-to-the-touch after feeling put me off.

Overall rating:


Perricone No Foundation Foundation - £45
Perriconemd



04/02/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         