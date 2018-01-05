Perricone No Foundation Foundation

Perricone No Foundation Foundation By far the best thing about Perricone No



The bottle is pretty gorgeous too. It almost has a



Apparently it's an anti-aging translucent finishing product rather than a foundation and aims to keep skin looking like skin rather than like a mask.



I prefer quite a lot of coverage so at first I was a bit disappointed with Perricone. It behaves a bit like a tinted



I suppose that's the point really, and I have to say I was surprised to see how my skin looked in the photograph. I felt a lot shinier than this.



On the plus side, it's very easy to apply, feels light and



The thing I didn't like about it is that after application my skin felt clammy like I'd left a serum mask on. And that feeling didn't go away. It was like it never dried.



I've no doubt this is a wonder product and for make-up shy and nature loving girls who take a more holistic approach to



It's also ridiculously priced and the clammy-to-the-touch after feeling put me off.



Overall rating:





Perricone No Foundation Foundation - £45

Perriconemd



Perricone No Foundation Foundation By far the best thing about Perricone No Foundation Foundation is the smell. It's so lovely and fresh, imagine a foundation that's healthy and good for you - that's what this smells of. I couldn't wait to try this one!The bottle is pretty gorgeous too. It almost has a vintage /Victorian medicinal quality.Apparently it's an anti-aging translucent finishing product rather than a foundation and aims to keep skin looking like skin rather than like a mask.I prefer quite a lot of coverage so at first I was a bit disappointed with Perricone. It behaves a bit like a tinted moisturiser . You can tell it's doing something good for your skin but it doesn't really look like make up I suppose that's the point really, and I have to say I was surprised to see how my skin looked in the photograph. I felt a lot shinier than this.On the plus side, it's very easy to apply, feels light and moisturising as you apply, has SPF 30 (which I love because that's the minimum sun protection you should wear every day) and is actually non-chemical.The thing I didn't like about it is that after application my skin felt clammy like I'd left a serum mask on. And that feeling didn't go away. It was like it never dried.I've no doubt this is a wonder product and for make-up shy and nature loving girls who take a more holistic approach to beauty it's perfect but for me it just wasn't enough coverage.It's also ridiculously priced and the clammy-to-the-touch after feeling put me off.