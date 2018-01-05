>
Make-up Techniques
The best foundations - tried and tested
  
Biodroga Mineral Foundation

Biodroga Mineral Foundation


- Biodroga Mineral Foundation
Biodroga Teint Mineral Make Up

The bottle that Biodroga Teint Mineral Make Up comes in is lovely. I want it on my dressing table looking all chic and sophisticated.

The product is a deliciously firm, creamy consistency but then it all goes downhill.

It's so hard to get it on. The foundation skims over the surface of your skin refusing to stick.

And yet, perversely, you have to move it about quickly or the stuff starts to set in weird patches.

Eventually it clings to your pores and the fine hairs on your face, which as you can imagine this does not look good, and with some work you can get an even result.

I have to say it feels nice enough once it's where it should be. It's light and breathable but what a hassle! No-one would want to go through this every day.

Nice things I can say about Biodroga Teint Mineral Make Up is that it's pretty hard wearing and is also anti-ageing but I'm afraid for the price, it's just too much hard work.

Overall rating:


Biodroga Teint Mineral Make Up - £31.40
Available from www.bcidirect.com



04/02/2011
Latest… 05/01/2018
