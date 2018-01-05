Biodroga Mineral Foundation

Biodroga Teint Mineral Make Up The bottle that Biodroga Teint



The product is a deliciously firm, creamy consistency but then it all goes downhill.



It's so hard to get it on. The



And yet, perversely, you have to move it about quickly or the stuff starts to set in weird patches.



Eventually it clings to your pores and the fine hairs on your face, which as you can imagine this does not look good, and with some work you can get an even result.



I have to say it feels nice enough once it's where it should be. It's light and breathable but what a hassle! No-one would want to go through this every day.



Biodroga Teint Mineral Make Up - £31.40

Available from www.bcidirect.com



