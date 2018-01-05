>
Paul & Joe Protective Fluid Foundation

Paul & Joe have the right idea when it comes to make up; beautiful to look at before it's even touched your skin. Needless to say the Paul & Joe Protective Fluid Foundation is a firm favourite for aesthetics alone.

The gorgeous bottle is exactly what you would expect from make up's most trendy twosome and the results it gives are just as pretty.

I liked the easy glide formula of this Foundation which, although quite thick, gave flawless coverage. You can build this one up to cover stubborn blemishes or uneven skin tone and whilst it feels a little heavy on the skin it is easy to apply and it comes in a gorgeous bottle (did I mention that already?).

Containing SPF 25 to protect your skin whilst you're out and about, this is multi tasking make up and definitely scores points for that.

For heavy duty glamour that lasts, Paul & Joe's Protective Fluid Foundation is great. It felt a little too weighty for my skin, so I would tend to use this for nights out when I require nothing less than perfection.

Paul & Joe Protective Fluid Foundation - USD $39.00
04/02/2011
