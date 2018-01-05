ID Mineral Foundation

bareMinerals i.d Mineral Foundation - Bare Escentuals During the winter months when your skin is slightly paler and sun-deprived bareMinerals i.d Mineral foundation will breathe colour into you skin producing a radiant glow.In this case less is more as you only need to apply a small amout of powder to a brush and the foundation will spread evenly over your skin.I wasn't aware of how little powder was needed and things did get a little messy but the end result was good.Once on, there is a hint of shimmer used daily I think this would give your appearance a healthy-looking boost.Like the bareMinerals Matte SPF 15 foundation this base is silky soft and is made with the purest quality ingredients to improve skin.It's the perfect bronzer.