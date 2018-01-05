- ID Mineral Foundation

>
>
>
The best foundations - tried and tested
  
bareMinerals i.d Mineral Foundation - Bare Escentuals

During the winter months when your skin is slightly paler and sun-deprived bareMinerals i.d Mineral foundation will breathe colour into you skin producing a radiant glow.

In this case less is more as you only need to apply a small amout of powder to a brush and the foundation will spread evenly over your skin.

I wasn't aware of how little powder was needed and things did get a little messy but the end result was good.

Once on, there is a hint of shimmer used daily I think this would give your appearance a healthy-looking boost.

Like the bareMinerals Matte SPF 15 foundation this base is silky soft and is made with the purest quality ingredients to improve skin.

It's the perfect bronzer.

bareMinerals i.d Mineral Foundation - Bare Escentuals - £19
04/02/2011
Latest… 05/01/2018
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
