- ID Mineral Foundation

During the winter months when your skin is slightly paler and sun-deprived bareMinerals i.d Mineral foundation
will breathe colour into you skin producing a radiant glow.
In this case less is more as you only need to apply a small amout of powder to a brush and the foundation
will spread evenly over your skin.
I wasn't aware of how little powder was needed and things did get a little messy but the end result was good.
Once on, there is a hint of shimmer used daily I think this would give your appearance a healthy-looking boost.
Like the bareMinerals Matte SPF 15 foundation
this base is silky soft and is made with the purest quality ingredients to improve skin.
It's the perfect bronzer.
bareMinerals i.d Mineral Foundation - Bare Escentuals - £19
Available from Debenhams