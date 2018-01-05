NARS Sheer Glow

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation This Sheer Glow



Cased in a chic clear and lightweight bottle NARS Sheer Glow is small enough to carry around on-the-go for quick touch-ups.



"A glowing, satin-finish Foundation with sheer and buildable coverage. NARS



I am a fan of this super light liquid-base that feels like lotion; it gives buildable coverage, leaves skin feeling smoother and lustrous. The coverage ranges from medium to full; if you use your fingers to apply in certain areas it can be intensified.



"Used daily, Sheer Glow Foundation improves skin brightness, radiance and texture. For normal to dry skin types. NARS



My complexion is slightly uneven but this



Overall rating:





NARS Sheer Glow Foundation - £29.50

Available from John Lewis





NARS Sheer Glow Foundation This Sheer Glow Foundation is full of skincare qualities including the NARS Complexion Brightening Formula that gives skin a refreshing and hydrated feel.Cased in a chic clear and lightweight bottle NARS Sheer Glow is small enough to carry around on-the-go for quick touch-ups." -I am a fan of this super light liquid-base that feels like lotion; it gives buildable coverage, leaves skin feeling smoother and lustrous. The coverage ranges from medium to full; if you use your fingers to apply in certain areas it can be intensified." -My complexion is slightly uneven but this Foundation worked well to minimise discolouration and brighten.