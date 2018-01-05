NARS Sheer Glow
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation
This Sheer Glow Foundation
is full of skincare
qualities including the NARS Complexion Brightening Formula that gives skin a refreshing and hydrated feel.
Cased in a chic clear and lightweight bottle NARS Sheer Glow is small enough to carry around on-the-go for quick touch-ups.
"A glowing, satin-finish Foundation with sheer and buildable coverage.
" - NARS
I am a fan of this super light liquid-base that feels like lotion; it gives buildable coverage, leaves skin feeling smoother and lustrous. The coverage ranges from medium to full; if you use your fingers to apply in certain areas it can be intensified.
"Used daily, Sheer Glow Foundation improves skin brightness, radiance and texture. For normal to dry skin types.
" - NARS
My complexion is slightly uneven but this Foundation
worked well to minimise discolouration and brighten.
Overall rating:
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation - £29.50
Available from John Lewis