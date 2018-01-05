The top 10 lip tints: Stain your pout to perfection

In this article





















The top 10 lip tints: Stain your pout perfect



The top 10 lip tints: Stain your pout perfect We are, quite frankly, obsessed with lip tints at the moment! Whilst we love a good strong lip, sometimes we all crave something lighter for a natural daytime look and



Enter: the lip tint.



Lip tints promise a lasting wash of natural colour that stains your



So to make sure you choose the perfect lip tint we've road tested our top ten so you can stain your pout with pride!



We are, quite frankly, obsessed with lip tints at the moment! Whilst we love a good strong lip, sometimes we all crave something lighter for a natural daytime look and lip gloss can be so teenage.Enter: the lip tint.Lip tints promise a lasting wash of natural colour that stains your lips a natural shade - making them utterly irresistable. We wanty!So to make sure you choose the perfect lip tint we've road tested our top ten so you can stain your pout with pride!