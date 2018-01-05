>
>
>
Lip Make up

The top 10 lip tints: Stain your pout to perfection

 
The top 10 lip tints: Stain your pout perfect
In this article
The top 10 lip tints: Stain your pout perfect

The top 10 lip tints: Stain your pout perfect

We are, quite frankly, obsessed with lip tints at the moment! Whilst we love a good strong lip, sometimes we all crave something lighter for a natural daytime look and lip gloss can be so teenage.

Enter: the lip tint.

Lip tints promise a lasting wash of natural colour that stains your lips a natural shade - making them utterly irresistable. We wanty!

So to make sure you choose the perfect lip tint we've road tested our top ten so you can stain your pout with pride!


Abby Driver
18/01/2013
Tags Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         