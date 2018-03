In this article





















Benefit Benetint

Benefit Benetint



Tester: Aurélie, International Sales Manager



Review: "First of all I love the packaging! I thought the colour was going to be stronger on my lips but it's actually really light!



It's perfect for holiday wear as it looks natural but pretty - plus you can use the stain to add a hint of pink to your cheeks too!"



Best for: "A natural look - try teaming with some light mascara for a barely there make-up look."



Sofeminine rating:





Benetint

RRP: £24.50

Available from Benefit Cosmetics