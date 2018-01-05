- Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm

In this article





















Tester: Maria, Staff Writer



Review: "I have a bit of a 'thing' for Burts Bees products so I'll try not to be biased - but all in all I loved it.



The shade I tried was 'Rose' and it was excactly how you'd expect it to be - subtle but pretty.



The packaging was great as always, it's a nice touch to have a more natural material. Plus it smelt great and felt nice and light on my lips."



Best for: "Subtle colour with extra moisturising effect."



RRP: £5.99

Available from Burt's Bees

