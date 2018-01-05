>
Lip Make up
The top 10 lip tints: Stain your pout to perfection
  
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm
Tester: Maria, Staff Writer

Review: "I have a bit of a 'thing' for Burts Bees products so I'll try not to be biased - but all in all I loved it.

The shade I tried was 'Rose' and it was excactly how you'd expect it to be - subtle but pretty.

The packaging was great as always, it's a nice touch to have a more natural material. Plus it smelt great and felt nice and light on my lips."

Best for: "Subtle colour with extra moisturising effect."

Sofeminine rating:

RRP: £5.99
Available from Burt's Bees


Abby Driver
18/01/2013
