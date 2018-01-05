- The top 10 lip tints: Crabtree & Evelyn Mulberry Lip Tint

In this article





















Tester: Ursula, Fashion & Beauty Editor



Review: "CrabTree & Evelyn's Mulberry Lip Gloss Tint gives lips a glossy slick of colour but the packaging feels quite cheap and the gloss itself is sticky.



I found I got best results after applying some lip balm so that the texture wasn't quite as gloopy, done this way and the colour is beautifully subtle and lips look pretty and plumped.



Overall I was disappointed. It would be better if this could hydrate and colour at the same time."



Best for: "Glossy colour that's still natural"



Sofeminine rating:





Crabtree & Evelyn Mulberry Lip Tint

RRP: £5.75

Available from Escentual

