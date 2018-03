In this article





















Tester: Julia, UK Sales Director



Review: "I tried this lip tint in 'Peach Glaze' which is definitely not the right colour for me. In terms of application and feel - great on both counts and I love the matte finish.



It feels expensive and moisturising, but I am still shocked by the price tag. Perhaps if I had picked the right colour I would pay for it."



Best for:"moisturising and long lasting colour with a matte finish"



RRP: £16.50

Available from Laura Mercier