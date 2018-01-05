Lipstick Queen Medieval Tinted Lip Stain
Lipstick Queen Medieval Tinted Lip Stain
Tester: Esme, Celebrity Editor
Review: "This promised to give me medieval-style blood red lips. Though this didn't quite happen, I loved the pop of colour it gave my lips.
It was easy to apply and the Vitamin E meant it felt silky smooth and gave it a touch of luxury.
It's a little expensive for what you get, though - especially as I had to re-apply it a few times to maintain the colour."
Best for: "Subtle but gorgeous colour that feels silky smooth."
Sofeminine rating:
RRP: £15.75
Available from QVC