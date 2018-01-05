>
>
>
The top 10 lip tints: Stain your pout to perfection
  
Lipstick Queen Medieval Tinted Lip Stain
Tester: Esme, Celebrity Editor

Review: "This promised to give me medieval-style blood red lips. Though this didn't quite happen, I loved the pop of colour it gave my lips.

It was easy to apply and the Vitamin E meant it felt silky smooth and gave it a touch of luxury.

It's a little expensive for what you get, though - especially as I had to re-apply it a few times to maintain the colour."

Best for: "Subtle but gorgeous colour that feels silky smooth."

Lipstick Queen Medieval Tinted Lip Stain
RRP: £15.75
Available from QVC
Abby Driver
18/01/2013
