In this article





















Lipstick Queen Medieval Tinted Lip Stain

Lipstick Queen Medieval Tinted Lip Stain



Tester: Esme, Celebrity Editor



Review: "This promised to give me medieval-style blood red lips. Though this didn't quite happen, I loved the pop of colour it gave my lips.



It was easy to apply and the Vitamin E meant it felt silky smooth and gave it a touch of luxury.



It's a little expensive for what you get, though - especially as I had to re-apply it a few times to maintain the colour."



Best for: "Subtle but gorgeous colour that feels silky smooth."



Sofeminine rating:







Lipstick Queen Medieval Tinted Lip Stain

RRP: £15.75

Available from QVC

