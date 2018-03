In this article





















Revlon Just Bitten Balm Stain

Tester: Abby, Fashion & Beauty Intern



Review: "Provides a great wash of bold colour for lips and comes in a variety of shades to suit all complexions. Whilst it only lasts for a few hours, the crayon design means it is easy to carry around and top up throughout the day."



Best for: "Strong colour that doesn't leave lips feeling dry."



RRP: £5.00

Available from Boots