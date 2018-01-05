>
>
>
Lip Make up
The top 10 lip tints: Stain your pout to perfection
  
The Body Shop Lip & Cheek Stain
In this article

The Body Shop Lip & Cheek Stain


The Body Shop Lip & Cheek Stain

Tester: Sophie, Staff Writer

Review: "When you first apply this it feels quite wet on the lip, however it's dry to the touch in a few minutes.

The result is natural flushed look that's perfect for everyday use. It lasts for hours and it didn't leave my lips feeling horrible or chapped.

It's also great for building colour, meaning you can create everything from a natural flush to a deep red."

Best for: "Builable colour."

Sofeminine rating:

- The Body Shop Lip & Cheek Stain


The Body Shop Lip & Cheek Stain
RRP: £10.00
Available from The Body Shop
Abby Driver
18/01/2013
Tags Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         