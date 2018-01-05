In this article





















The Body Shop Lip & Cheek Stain

Tester: Sophie, Staff Writer



Review: "When you first apply this it feels quite wet on the lip, however it's dry to the touch in a few minutes.



The result is natural flushed look that's perfect for everyday use. It lasts for hours and it didn't leave my lips feeling horrible or chapped.



It's also great for building colour, meaning you can create everything from a natural flush to a deep red."



Best for: "Builable colour."



Sofeminine rating:





RRP: £10.00

Available from The Body Shop

