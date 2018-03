In this article





















YSL Glossy Stain

Tester: Ali, Celebrity Intern



Review: "It's expensive but you can see why - strong pinky red colour pigment, great staying power (one application lasts all day) and unlike most other liptints it's incredibly moisturising.



The packaging is typically high end and the wand is designed to ease application."



Best for: "Bold longlasting colour that looks like lipstick but works like a stain."



Sofeminine rating:





RRP: £22.50

Available from Feel Unique