BareMinerals Loud & Clear Lip Sheer

Tester: Manon, Sales Intern



Review: "I loved how this lip sheer felt on my lips, plus transparent colour is great for everyday make-up - it goes with everything."



Best for: "Natural lip colour that feels silky smooth."



Sofeminine rating:





RRP: £15.00

Available from bareMinerals from February