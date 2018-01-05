In this article





















Lush Lip Tint

Tester: Abby, Fashion & Beauty Intern



Review: "First of all the colour. Divine! Whilst it looks quite dark on first inspection it's not super pigmented so the colour is relatively sheer when you apply it.



As for the texture it's fairly matte which makes a nice change. The only downside is I found it slightly drying on my lips, which isn't good news."



Best for: "A gorgeous chocolately scent."



Lush Lip Tint in Double Choc

RRP: £5.25

Available from Lush

