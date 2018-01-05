>
Lip Make up
The top 10 lip tints: Stain your pout to perfection
Lush Lip Tint
Tester: Abby, Fashion & Beauty Intern

Review: "First of all the colour. Divine! Whilst it looks quite dark on first inspection it's not super pigmented so the colour is relatively sheer when you apply it.

As for the texture it's fairly matte which makes a nice change. The only downside is I found it slightly drying on my lips, which isn't good news."

Best for: "A gorgeous chocolately scent."

Lush Lip Tint in Double Choc
RRP: £5.25
Available from Lush
Abby Driver
18/01/2013
