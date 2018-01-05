In this article





















Top ten make-up brushes



Top ten make-up brushes Your



While they all do the same job, there's a lot of difference their bristles, their quality and ultimately the results they can give.



And as you have to use



Here's our pick of the best





Your make-up is only as good as the brushes you're using, and when it comes to choosing the perfect set of make-up brushes there are some key things to bear in mind.While they all do the same job, there's a lot of difference their bristles, their quality and ultimately the results they can give.And as you have to use make-up brushes every day, they are definitely worth investing in.Here's our pick of the best make-up brushes... Image © iStockphoto

