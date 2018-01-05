In this article





















Top ten make-up brushes

Crown make-up brushes Crown have been making



Their Mini Sable Set has seven brushes, including a powder dome, tapered blusher brush, an a ngle liner, and much more - all the essentials for any cosmetics aficionado.



Crown Mini Sable Set

RRP: £20.28

Available from Crown Brushes

Crown have been making make-up brushes for over twenty years so they know a thing or two when it comes to creating the perfect tools for make-up application.Their Mini Sable Set has seven brushes, including a powder dome, tapered blusher brush, an a