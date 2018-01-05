>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
Top ten make-up brushes
  
Top ten make-up brushes
In this article

Top ten make-up brushes


Crown make-up brushes

Crown have been making make-up brushes for over twenty years so they know a thing or two when it comes to creating the perfect tools for make-up application.

Their Mini Sable Set has seven brushes, including a powder dome, tapered blusher brush, an angle liner, and much more - all the essentials for any cosmetics aficionado.

Crown Mini Sable Set
RRP: £20.28
Available from Crown Brushes

13/09/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Top ten make-up brushes

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         