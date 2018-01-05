In this article





















Top ten make-up brushes

This set of professional make-up brushes is perfect for make-up addicts and experimentalists alike.The seven brushes fit neatly into a compact bag which means less mess. We love.But having perfect brushes is no good if you don't take good care of them. Establishe make-up artist Trisha Chandler says: "The best way to clean brushes is either with a brush cleaner which you can purchase from most make-up counters or good old fashion soapy water.""Rub your brush on a white plate - this way when you clean the brush you can see the colour run out, and when the plate is clean and the water runs clear you know you've got a clean brush."Make sure you rinse properly in cool water shake as much water out of the brush then roll tightly in kitchen paper to keep the bristles smooth and in shape."