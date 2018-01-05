>
Make-up Techniques
Top ten make-up brushes
Shu Uemura

This natural goats hair angled powder brush from Shu Uemura is one make-up bag investment you won't regret.

Perfectly tapered to contour your cheekbones, and made with two types of specially selected goats hair to enable the perfect application of pressed powder, when you see the difference a mere brush can make there'll be no post indulgence guilt.

Enjoy!

Shu Uemura 50H Goat Brush
RRP: £33.00
13/09/2011
