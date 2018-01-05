>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
Top ten make-up brushes
  
Top ten make-up brushes
In this article

Top ten make-up brushes


Bare Minerals

There are some brushes which are a little bit special and deserve to be appreciated. The Full Flawless Face Brush from Bare Minerals is one of them.

It applies mineral make-up so smoothly that you can look HD ready in moments. No wonder it's one of the most popular brushes in the Bare Minerals range. It's love at first sweep.

Full Flawless Face Brush 
RRP: £24.00
Available from Bare Escentuals

13/09/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Reader ranking:4.8/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Top ten make-up brushes

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         