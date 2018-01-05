Top ten make-up brushes

EcoTools For green make-up lovers you can't go wrong with EcoTools. They have numerous planet friendly brush sets, made with sustainable bamboo and cruelty-free bristles.



make-up artist Lauren Parsons recommends the EcoTools Bamboo Five Piece Brush Set.



She says: "It's the perfect kit for on-the-go touch ups. There's a brush for everything! Try using the concealer brush to blend in under--eye concealer for a flawless face."



EcoTools Bamboo Five Piece Brush Set.

RRP: £19.99

Available from Boots