Make-up Techniques
Top ten make-up brushes
EcoTools

For green make-up lovers you can't go wrong with EcoTools. They have numerous planet friendly brush sets, made with sustainable bamboo and cruelty-free bristles.

make-up artist Lauren Parsons recommends the EcoTools Bamboo Five Piece Brush Set.

She says: "It's the perfect kit for on-the-go touch ups. There's a brush for everything! Try using the concealer brush to blend in under--eye concealer for a flawless face."

EcoTools Bamboo Five Piece Brush Set.
RRP: £19.99
Available from Boots



13/09/2011
