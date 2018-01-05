In this article





















Top ten make-up brushes

MAC Foundation Brush If you've never applied your liquid



Introducing the







For professional results we think this is the one brush you need to start with.



Worth every penny.



If you've never applied your liquid foundation with a brush before, prepare for your life to change.Introducing the MAC #190 Foundation Brush - it literally smooths your foundation on perfectly evenly so your skin will look silky and totally flawless. Make-up artist Millie Kendall of Ruby & Millie cosmetics says: "Apply a small amount of your foundation to the foundation brush and gradually build up coverage to the desired amount."For professional results we think this is the one brush you need to start with.Worth every penny. MAC 190 Foundation Brush

RRP: £26.00

Available from Mac Cosmetics



