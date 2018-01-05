>
Eye Makeup

Waterproof make-up and beauty products for summer 2010

 
Smashbox Waterproof Shadow Liner Duo - Smashbox waterproof eye make-up
Shadow and liner duo, Smashbox

Waterproof make-up

Does the thought of heading to the beach without make-up fill you with dread?

Are you equally afraid of emerging from the water looking like Marilyn Manson? Worried your lipstick will wash off with the first wave? Never fear! Our selection of the latest waterproof make up and water-resistant beauty products will save the day.

Waterproof eye make-up

Smashbox's cream-to-powder eyeliner claims not to crease, budge or fade. So take a dip in the water, safe in the knowledge that your eye make-up isn't going anywhere!

Smashbox Waterproof Shadow Liner Duo, £23.40
www.smashbox.com
Available from Debenhams

Summer
Beauty Editor
10/06/2010
