In this article













Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill mascara - Giorgio Armani waterproof mascara

Finally a volumising, lengthening and waterproof mascara. A subtle coat of of this mascara is all that's needed at the beach, and all the better if it can withstand a dip in the sea or swimming pool!



Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill mascara, £23.50

www.giorgioarmanibeauty.com

Available from www.selfridges.com