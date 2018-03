Chanel Aqua Crayon Lip Colour Stick - Chanel waterproof lip liner pencil

You don't need to worry about touching up lips this summer if you have a Chanel Aqua Crayon Lip Colour Stick packed in your beach bag - it lasts all day!



Whether you wear it with lipstick or apply all over your lips, this water-resistant lip pencil ensures that colour won't fade as the day wears on.



Chanel Aqua Crayon Lip Colour Stick, £25.42

Click4Beauty.net