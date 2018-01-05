Benefit She Laq make-up sealer - Benefit She Laq waterproof sealant
Thanks to She Laq, all your eyeshadows, mascaras, lipsticks and lip liners will be magically transformed into waterproof products!
Simply dip a clean brush into this magic make-up sealer, apply over make-up and leave to dry for a couple of minutes then hey presto, your make-up stays put upon contact with water!
Benefit She Laq make-up sealer (comes with four brushes), £17.55
www.benefitcosmetics.co.uk
Available from Debenhams
