Benefit She Laq make-up sealer - Benefit She Laq waterproof sealant

Thanks to She Laq, all your eyeshadows, mascaras, lipsticks and lip liners will be magically transformed into waterproof products!



Simply dip a clean brush into this magic make-up sealer, apply over make-up and leave to dry for a couple of minutes then hey presto, your make-up stays put upon contact with water!



Benefit She Laq make-up sealer (comes with four brushes), £17.55

www.benefitcosmetics.co.uk

Available from Debenhams





