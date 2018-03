Shu Uemura Vinyl Unlimited lip gloss - Shu Uemura lip gloss

For lips that shine like never before, Shu Uemura have just the thing! Their Vinyl Unlimited gloss contains hybrid pigments that produce intense colour and vinyl film that fills in the creases of the lips to create an ultra-smooth finish. Shine on!



Shu Uemura Vinyl Unlimited lip gloss, £18.35

www.shuuemura.com

Available from Beauty Expert