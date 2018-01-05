Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up

In this article































With Olympic fever rising, we're feeling all kinds of sporty - but work outs and gym sessions, yoga and aerobics can leave us looking a sweaty-faced mess - never a good look.If you want to look fresh no matter how hard you're working then you'll need a little help from these waterproof make-up heroes.And while it may be better to let your skin breathe and go au naturel when you exercise, for many of us - that's just not an option.Who has time to remove and reapply their make-up after every lunch time gym class?Not us. So read on for the sport-proof make-up essentials we swear by...