Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up
With Olympic fever rising, we're feeling all kinds of sporty - but work outs and gym sessions, yoga
and aerobics
can leave us looking a sweaty-faced mess - never a good look.
If you want to look fresh no matter how hard you're working then you'll need a little help from these waterproof make-up
heroes.
And while it may be better to let your skin breathe and go au naturel when you exercise, for many of us - that's just not an option.
Who has time to remove and reapply their make-up
after every lunch time gym class?
Not us. So read on for the sport-proof make-up
essentials we swear by...