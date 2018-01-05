In this article































Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up

Most of us won't need a cheek stain mid-workout to have a rosy glow - but as for temptingly juicy lips with a flush of colour - we may need a little help.



Stila's Lip and Cheek stain hasn't got cult status in the states for nothing. It really is a long-lasting multitasker which reacts to the skin's natural pH levels to give you a bespoke shade of gorgeous.



It'll give you a richly pigmented, sheer touch of colour while nourishing your skin (who said make-up was bad for you?). Use it on the apples of your cheeks for a brightened complexion or on your lips for pout perfection.



Plus it's made with antioxidant fruit extracts and packed full of Vitamins A, C and E. What's not to love? Go for the Yumberry shade for a hint of pink - there's no need to go vampy when you're working out.



Stila Crush Lip & Cheek Stain

RRP: £16.00 for 2.4ml

Available from Escentual





