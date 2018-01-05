In this article































Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up

Waterproof mascara is an absolute must for any gym bunny and DiorShow Waterproof is a make-up artist favourite.



This instantly thickens, adds length and gently curls to open up your eyes and really make them pop - no matter how red faced you get on the treadmill.



Made with Dior's secret Aquastop water-resistant formula, this mascara is a bit of an indulgence, but trust us, it really works.



Backstage DiorShow Waterproof Mascara

RRP: £12.90 for 11.5ml

Available from Escentual

