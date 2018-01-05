Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up
If you're a gal who likes her morning make-up to last her right through til dusk then you need to know about Daniel Sandlers Watercolour Blusher.
Not only is it melt-proof, heat-proof and waterproof, the result is really natural and lasts all day.
Made with a silicone formula it gives skin a flawless finish - and is best applied with the Waterbrush to give you an enviable complexion.
The Icing shade looks great on paler skins while Dare will warm up a darker complexion. Use it on your lips too for a hint of natural-looking colour.
Daniel Sandler Watercolour Blusher and Brush
RRP: £22.50
Available from QVC