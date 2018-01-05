>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up
  
Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up
In this article

Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up


If you're a gal who likes her morning make-up to last her right through til dusk then you need to know about Daniel Sandlers Watercolour Blusher.

Not only is it melt-proof, heat-proof and waterproof, the result is really natural and lasts all day.

Made with a silicone formula it gives skin a flawless finish - and is best applied with the Waterbrush to give you an enviable complexion.

The Icing shade looks great on paler skins while Dare will warm up a darker complexion. Use it on your lips too for a hint of natural-looking colour.

Daniel Sandler Watercolour Blusher and Brush
RRP: £22.50
Available from QVC 
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special

25/07/2012
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
The most beautiful villages in EuropeNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         