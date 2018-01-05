In this article































Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up

If you're into your ball sports you'll love these spherical lip balms from Balmi.



With long lasting UV protection on offer, lip hydrating jojoba extract, vitamin E and shea butter, Balmi lip balms are made to work hard no matter what you're up to.



Perfect for keeping your lips hydrated, protected and plump. And they taste delicious too. If you want to keep your lips ultra alluring while playing sport then this is for you.



Plus it comes with an optional lanyard so you can keep this bobbing about your person for a pout top up throughout your sport sesh'.



So useful!



Balmi lip balms

RRP: £4.99

Available from Boots









