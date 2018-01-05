>
Make-up Techniques
Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up
  
Sun protection
No one likes gloopy, ghostly sun cream that takes an age to sink in, but when it comes to doing sport outside, protecting your skin is paramount.

Rather than sweat off a greasy sun cream, go for a waterproof sun protection spray like Banana Boat Sport 30SPF - a clear mist that keeps skin ultra protected while you work out.

It's quick drying too - so before you head out the door apply this under your make-up, then add a quick spritz pre-work out to ensure maximum protection.

Wrinkles and sun burn? Be gone!

Banana Boat Sport
RRP: £6.99
Available from TheSunCareShop
25/07/2012
