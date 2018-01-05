>
Make-up Techniques
Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up
  
Long lasting line up
We're fans of mineral make-up - its more skin compatible and you can build a colour to your exact requirements - no wonder bareMinerals are always high on our make-up wish list.

Their eye shadow powders and eye liner can be instantly weatherproofed with this genius product - the i.d Weather Everything Liner Sealer.

It comes with a handy mixing palette too so you can blend a few drops of Liner Sealer with your mineral eye shadow of choice, making it transform into an eyeliner that won't let you down.

Heat proof, sport proof and waterproof? We need this in our gym bag make-up kit!

