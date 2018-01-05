In this article































Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up

We all leave the house with make-up in tact, but it's amazing how it can slip and slide throughout the course of a normal day - let alone when you throw an exercise sesh' into the mix.



That's why this American make-up must-have has made it into our sportproof make-up special.



This fixing sprays has more than 300 applications in one lil' bottle and is made especially for oily skintypes - which includes most of us when we're working out.



Spritz your make-up in place with this and you can leave the gym looking just as fresh as when you went in.



It promises not to clog pores either so our skin can breathe easy.



Model in a Bottle fixing spray

RRP: £15.99

Available from Victoria Loves Beauty





