>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up
  
Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up
In this article

Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up


We all leave the house with make-up in tact, but it's amazing how it can slip and slide throughout the course of a normal day - let alone when you throw an exercise sesh' into the mix.

That's why this American make-up must-have has made it into our sportproof make-up special.

This fixing sprays has more than 300 applications in one lil' bottle and is made especially for oily skintypes - which includes most of us when we're working out.

Spritz your make-up in place with this and you can leave the gym looking just as fresh as when you went in.

It promises not to clog pores either so our skin can breathe easy.

Model in a Bottle fixing spray
RRP: £15.99
Available from Victoria Loves Beauty 
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special

25/07/2012
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Perfect baby names for February
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Time management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         